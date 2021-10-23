Three years after a New Orleans double murder, two more suspects are arrested

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New developments have arisen three years after the double murder of a New Orleans East couple in the Little Wood Subdivision.

On October 9, 2018, 23-year-old Gregory Heisser and 22-year-old Darnisha Desilva were shot and killed in front of their young children.

Shortly after the murder, police arrested Kenneth Augustine, a suspect in the case. NOPD reports Augustine was angry because Heisser wouldn’t let him borrow a car.

Arrest warrants were issued for two other suspects — Augustine’s mother and sister. Barbara and Michelle Augustine were accused of accessory to murder for allegedly helping Kenneth get away.

This week, three years after the murders, Barbara and Michelle were arrested on those charges.