Three Louisiana routes get federal designations

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The state tourism department says three scenic Louisiana automobile routes have received special designations from the Federal Highway Administration.

The Bayou Teche Byway in south Louisiana and the Boom or Bust Byway in north Louisiana have been labeled as National Scenic Byways by the federal agency.

And the Great River Road in Louisiana has been given the agency’s All-American Road designation.

Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser says the designations will help entice tourists to take road trips in the state.