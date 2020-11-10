Three Baton Rouge officers on leave after LSU football player says they ‘violated’ him

Baton Rouge, La. (NBC) (11/10/20)— Three Baton Rogue, Louisiana, police officers were taken off the streets following an encounter with an LSU football player who claimed he was falsely accused of being armed, officials said on Monday.

Louisiana State University freshman wide receiver Koy Moore said on Twitter he was pulled over on Saturday night, when officers drew weapons and shouted, “Where’s your gun?”

“I was violated numerous times even as going as far as to unzip my pants in search of a weapon that I repeatedly told them I did not have,” Moore wrote.

Moore said he identified himself as a Tigers player and wondered out loud if that action alone might have prevented anything worse from happening.

Koy Moore

“I could’ve lost my life and I know for a fact nothing would’ve happened to the guys who did it,” he wrote.

“If I didn’t tell those incompetent officers I was a LSU football player there’s … no telling if I would’ve been here to tell the story!”

Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul said he reached out to Moore and promised a thorough internal affairs probe.

“We appreciate Mr. Moore bringing this incident to our attention,” Chief Paul said in a statement on Monday. “As in every case, we will be collecting all available evidence and conducting interviews. Accountability and transparency are critical in building trust with the community. I pledge a thorough investigation into this complaint.”

Police did not identify the three officers involved, but said they were “placed on paid administrative leave while the incident is under investigation,” according to a department statement.

A rep for the Baton Rouge Union of Police could not be immediately reached for comment on Monday.

“I met with Koy and his mom this morning to find out exactly what happened. His brother was also in there,” LSU Coach Ed Orgeron told reporters on Monday. “We do everything to support Koy and his family.”

He added: “In my statement I sent out last night I said there’s no place in America for racism or social injustice.”

In his statement, Moore referenced President-elect Joe Biden, who was projected as the winner over President Donald Trump on Saturday.

He wrote that, “as we celebrate the election of a new president understand the real problem (has) not changed.”

“Yesterday wasn’t a victory for America it was only a distraction,” he added.

LSU Director of Athletics Scott Woodward released a statement on Monday saying the school is working closely with police and has “full faith BRPD will conduct a thorough and transparent investigation.”

“The details described by Koy Moore of his encounter with Baton Rouge Police on Saturday night are very troubling,” Woodward said.

“Black Americans should never be treated unjustly by law enforcement, and we will continue to do our part to help change systemic racism in America.”

