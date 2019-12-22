Three arrests made in Saturday’s Lake Charles shooting, victim was innocent bystander

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) — Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s (CPSO) deputies have made three arrests and are looking for one additional person in relation to yesterday’s (Dec. 21) shooting in the Brentwood area that killed a 24-year-old.

Deputies heard the shooting at around 1 a.m. Saturday while on patrol. Brackus Guillory, 24, was found on the side of the roadway near Brentwood Street and Tennessee Street with an apparent gunshot wound. He later died at a local hospital.

Deputies say it is believed the shooting is the result of an illegal drug transaction and the victim was an innocent bystander who happened to be at a nearby park.

Later in the day, detectives identified a truck possibly involved in the shooting. The truck belonged to Tyler J. Guillory, 24, of Lake Charles (no relation to the victim). Guillory was taken into custody and a search of his residence turned up marijuana, crack cocaine, methamphetamines and two firearms, one of which had been reported stolen in Sulphur.

Further investigation showed that Guillory was not in possession of his truck a the time of the shooting. Three individuals were found to be involved in the shooting. Markeya M. Jackson, 18, of Lake Charles, remains at large. A warrant has been issued for principal to second-degree murder in the amount of $500,000.

Taken into custody were Kasheel A. Tomlinson, 21 and Hakeem D. Smith, 20, both of Lake Charles.

Tomlinson is charged with second-degree murder and illegal use of a dangerous weapon. His bond is set at $750,000. Smith is charged with principal to second-degree murder. His bond is set at $500,000.

Tyler Guillory was charged with with 2 counts of illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; possession of CDS I with intent to distribute; possession of CDS II (methamphetamine); possession of CDS II (crack cocaine); illegal possession of a stolen firearm; and 2 counts of possession of a firearm in the presences of CDS. His bond was set at $65,000.

The (CPSO) is asking anyone with information relating to this shooting or the whereabouts of Jackson to please call CPSO at (337) 491-3605 or Crime Stoppers at (337) 439-2222. Anyone knowingly harboring Jackson or withholding information or evidence from law enforcement will be subject to charges.

The investigation is continuing and more arrests are expected.