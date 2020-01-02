Three arrested for string of burglaries in Duson

The Duson Police Department has made three arrests in a series of burglaries occurring in the past seven days.

21-year-old Adam Bourque, 36-year-old Amanda Dugas, and 19-year-old Devon Dogay have been arrested on multiple counts of simple burglary.







Officials say on December 31, police officers were alerted to a burglary which had occurred in the 800 block of Third Street. They say unknown suspects had entered the home and removed clothing, small appliances and electronics.

Then, on January 1, officers received a report of a residential burglary in the 600 block of First Street where unknown suspects forced entry through a rear door and removed guns, clothing computers and cell phones.

Duson Police say they questioned a local resident who reported that he saw the same man at both homes during the time span of both burglaries.

That man was then identified as Bourque. Bourque was questioned and confessed to the two burglaries as well as providing vital information on a third burglary which had not yet been reported in the 500 block of Second Street.

Police say Bourque also identified two accomplices: Dugas and Dogay. Both were arrested and, officials say, they provided confessions consistent with Bourque’s statement.

Following the investigation, police recovered a significant amount of property stolen, however additional stolen property remains, so officials are asking anyone who had purchased laptop computers, guns or other merchandise from the suspects, to return the property to the Duson Police.

Police Officers are actively working to recover these items and people who fail to surrender property may face charges of illegal possession of stolen things.

Bourque was charged with 2 counts of simple burglary of inhabited dwellings.

Dugas and Dogay were charged with 3 counts of simple burglary of inhabited dwellings.

Dugas faces an additional charge of Failure to Appear in Duson Court for Criminal Trespassing.

Duson Police say they have also uncovered information related to crimes committed by these individuals occurring outside the Town of Duson and has shared that information with the appropriate jurisdictional law enforcement agency.

Officials add that two additional residential burglaries reported in past 7 days remain open and the three above suspects have not been ruled out as potential suspects for those additional burglaries.

The burglaries occurred in 700 block of Toby Mouton Road Extension and in the 400 block of Toby Mouton Road.

Anyone with information regarding these two burglaries is asked to contact the Duson Police at 337 873-6736.

Duson Police want to remind residents to remain vigilant of their property and neighboring property and certainly if you see something, say something.