Three Acadiana community health centers to receive funding for coronavirus response

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Congressman Clay Higgins (R-LA) announced that three 3rd District community health centers will receive over $200K in supplemental funding for COVID-19 response efforts.
- Teche Action Board will receive $70,659.
- SWLA Center for Health Services will receive $72,222.
- Iberia Comprehensive Community Health Center will receive $76,080.
Congressman Higgins issued the following statement:
“Louisiana’s community health centers provide critical health services to our rural communities and other vulnerable populations. These investments will help expand coronavirus testing and implement necessary health precautions to ensure local health centers can continue serving our communities.”