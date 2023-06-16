SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A complex of storms producing wind gusts of 60 to 80 mph rolled through the ArkLaTex late Thursday night.

The strong wind downed numerous trees around the area resulting in widespread power outages.

As of 10:30 a.m., SWEPCO is reporting that hundreds of thousands of their customers in Texas and Louisiana are without power.

The National Weather Service says that a gust of 70 mph was recorded at the Shreveport Regional Airport and a 66 mph gust was recorded at the Downtown Airport.