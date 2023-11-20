BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana will be seeing a vast difference in government from the last eight years.

In this election season, Republicans swept all the statewide races and the supermajority of both the House and Senate. Liz Murrill faced off against Lindsey Cheek and won the race with ease with 66% of the vote.

“When I entered this race, I promised to protect families because these things are important to me. I know they are important to you. I know they are important to everyone in our state tonight,” Murrill said. “I’m just I’m so humbled and I’m honored that the people of our state have chosen me to represent you and us and to fight for you.”

Republican John Fleming faced off with Democrat Dustin Granger. Fleming is a former congressman who also served in a ranking position in the Trump administration. He was challenged by Granger who is a financial advisor in Lake Charles. Granger performed well in the primary and had the most votes out of the Democrats in all the state races but Fleming won-handedly.

Republican Nancy Landry, who served under current Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin and was endorsed by former president Donald Trump, said she was the best fit to lead the state in finding a new voting system.

Governor-elect Jeff Landry announced his first cabinet administration by tapping Aurelia Skipwith Giacometto to lead the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality.

New state scores released by the Louisiana Department of Education showed East Baton Rouge Parish improved in all subjects compared to last year. Out of the four largest school districts in the state, EBR schools grew the most.

