The University of Louisiana Monroe to hold 4 commencement ceremonies May 15

MONROE, La. (KARD/KTVE)- The University of Louisiana will have a busy day Saturday, May 15, 2021 as they will hold 4 graduation ceremonies, all on the same day.

According to a press release, the colleges of Arts, Education and Sciences, Business and Social Sciences, Health Sciences and Pharmacy will have separate ceremonies in Fant-Ewing Coliseum.

Due to state COVID-19 requirements, each graduate is allowed to have 10 guests. Guests are required to wear face masks inside the coliseum and are asked to maintain social distancing from other parties.

The schedule for Saturday’s commencement exercises:

· 9 a.m. – College of Arts, Education, and Sciences

· 11 a.m. – College of Business and Social Sciences

· 1 p.m. – College of Health Sciences

· 3 p.m. – College of Pharmacy



Each ceremony will be livestreaming on ulm.edu.

For information on ULM commencement, please visit https://www.ulm.edu/commencement-info/.