The United States Postal Service temporarily adjusts Louisiana post office operations

(KTVE/KARD) — The United States Postal Service (USPS) in Louisiana will temporarily change the way the retail and delivery operations in Louisiana.

In a press release from the USPS, they are working to ensure the safety of both the postal employees and customers. In doing so, they say they will temporarily suspend operations at all Post Offices in certain areas.

Effective immediately and lasting until February 18, 2021 at 10:00 am (CST), Postal Operations in the following ZIP code areas will be temporarily suspended: 710, 711, 712, 713 and 714-digit ZIP Code areas.

USPS says at this time, there are no alternate sites available.

The USPS apologizes for any inconvenience these temporary suspensions may cause our customers.