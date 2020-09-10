The SBA invites area business owners to discuss the CARES Act and PPP loans

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Small Business Administration wants to talk about the CARES Act and discuss future needs in Monroe.

Small businesses owners in the area who have been impacted by Hurricane Laura, or previously

participated in the federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), will have a chance to ask

questions and talk about longer term aid needs with a federal Small Business Administration

representative Thursday, September 10, 2020 in Monroe.

Justin Crossie, regional administrator for the SBA, will be at Louisiana Catalyst at 424

Desiard St. in Monroe beginning at 10:00 a.m. to speak with business owners and the public about the needs and issues facing small businesses.

“This is good news for business owners, and it shows SBA interest in the needs of our

region,” said Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis. “…I am glad to see him visit our area. This is a great

opportunity for our business community to discuss their challenges and have their voices heard.”