The Mardi Gras Shipwreck: New exhibit highlights early 1800s shipwreck off the Louisiana Gulf Coast

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Louisiana Division of Archaeology, teaming with the Capitol Park Museum, has announced the opening of a new exhibit – The Mardi Gras Shipwreck.

According to a release issued by the Office of Cultural Development, a team of archaeologists and researchers mapped, recovered, and analyzed more than 1,000 artifacts from an underwater site back in 2007.

Sinking in the early 1800s in the Gulf of Mexico, the name of the ship and its crewmembers are still a mystery. Therefore, it has been dubbed the Mardi Gras Shipwreck for the pipeline where it was found.

Discovered by Okeanos Gas Gathering Company in 2002, it was located about 35 miles off the coast in 4,000 feet of water.

Today, the exhibit features recovered artifacts that were underwater for over 200 years!

The exhibit officially opens at the Capitol Park Museum in Baton Rouge on Thursday, June 17, and will remain open until Spring of 2022.

Admission prices are $7.00 for adults and $6.00 for students, senior citizens, and active military. Children six and under are admitted free.

To explore more educational and interactive exhibits offered by the Louisiana Division of Archaeology, visit the Division’s Discover Archaeology webpage by clicking here.