HOUMA, La (KLFY) -- The U.S. Coast Guard has established a Unified Command in response to the Seacor Power incident that occurred on April 13, according to a press release from the Coast Guard Eighth District.

According to the National Response Team, a Unified Command is formed when a response to an incident requires a multi-agency or multi-jurisdictional approach and the leadership of an Incident Command System is expanded into a Unified Command.