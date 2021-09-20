The Department of Children and Family Services begins taking DSNAP applications

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) is beginning phase one of interviews for families in approved parishes seeking aid after Hurricane Ida.

The Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (DSNAP) provides food assistance to eligible households who may struggle to pay for groceries after a disaster.

DSNAP received federal approval on September 14 for the following parishes and zip codes:

Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberia, Iberville, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, Pointe Coupee, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Martin (only lower St. Martin parish ZIP codes 70339 and 70380), St. Mary, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, Washington, West Baton Rouge, and West Feliciana.

DCFS is rolling out DSNAP benefits in phases, and residents should call the LAHelpU Customer Service Center to apply and interview for DSNAP on their designated day. Parishes are organized under each phase based on power, telephone/internet connectivity, mail delivery, and the availability of grocery stores when DSNAP requests were submitted.

PHASE 1 – September 20-25

E. Baton Rouge, E. Feliciana, Iberia, Orleans, Pointe Coupee, St. Bernard, St. Tammany, Washington, W. Baton Rouge a[nd W. Feliciana

Day 1 (Monday, September 20) – Residents with last names beginning with A-F

Day 2 (Tuesday, September 21) – G-M

Day 3 (Wednesday, September 22) – N-S

Day 4 (Thursday, September 23) – T-Z

Day 5 (Friday, September 24) – Open for all (letters A-Z) in the Phase 1 parishes.

Day 6 (Saturday, September 25) – Open for all (letters A-Z) in the Phase 1 parishes.

PHASE 2 – September 27-October 2

Ascension, Assumption, Iberville, Jefferson, Livingston, Plaquemines, St. Helena, St. Martin (lower St. Martin Parish ZIPs only 70339 & 70380), St. Mary and Tangipahoa

Day 1 (Monday, September 27) – Residents with last names beginning with A-F

Day 2 (Tuesday, September 28) – G-M

Day 3 (Wednesday, September 29) – N-S

Day 4 (Thursday, September 30) – T-Z

Day 5 (Friday, October 1) – Open for all (letters A-Z) in the Phase 2 parishes.

Day 6 (Saturday, October 2) – Open for all (letters A-Z) in the Phase 2 parishes.

PHASE 3 – October 4-9

Lafourche, St. Charles, St. James, St. John the Baptist, and Terrebonne

Day 1 (Monday, October 4) – Residents with last names beginning with A-F

Day 2 (Tuesday, October 5) – G-M

Day 3 (Wednesday, October 6) – N-S

Day 4 (Thursday, October 7) – T-Z

Day 5 (Friday, October 8) – Open for all (letters A-Z) in the Phase 3 parishes.

Day 6 (Saturday, October 9) – Open for all (letters A-Z) in the Phase 3 parishes.

Eligibility is determined based on income level, and those who already receive SNAP benefits cannot apply for DSNAP.

Residents are encouraged to pre-register online and download the LA Wallet App, but it is not required.

When it is your time to apply, you will call LA-Help-U Customer Service Center, where you will then verify your identity and provide information about your income and proof of residency. Most applicants will be told on the phone immediately after completing their application and interview if they are approved or not.

For more information on DSNAP, visit the Department of Children and Family Services website here.