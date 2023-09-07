MORGAN CITY, La. (KLFY) — A man from Beaumont, Texas was arrested in connection with a multi-agency investigation into sexual exploitation of minors in Morgan City, authorities said.

Joseph M. Madison Jr., 22, was arrested in Texas and charged with trafficking of children for sexual purposes, computer-aided solicitation of a minor, indecent behavior with juveniles and pornography involving juveniles.

In June 2023, the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office along with the Morgan City Police Department began an investigation after learning that multiple adult subjects were having inappropriate communications with a juvenile via social media.

Morgan City Police Department investigators identified Joseph M. Madison Jr. as a suspect, after obtaining evidence that Madison had multiple lewd conversations with the juvenile, authorities said.

Police also allege that Madison conspired in a scheme to distribute child sexual abuse material for monetary gain while in the Morgan City area.

Morgan City investigators were able to locate Madison in the Beaumont, Texas area. With the assistance of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Madison was taken into custody on August 29. After completing the extradition process. Madison was transported back to the Morgan City Police Department and booked on Wednesday.

Morgan City Police said the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the investigation.

Bond details, if any, were not released.