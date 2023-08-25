BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The governor of Texas announced that firefighters are on their way to Louisiana to help as fires spread across the state.

Gov. Greg Abbott posted to social media Friday that he has deployed 89 firefighters, paramedics, emergency management personnel and resources to its neighboring state to help fight the wildfires raging across the state.

“Just as Louisiana offered their support during Hurricane Harvey six years ago, Texas is providing assistance to our neighbor in need,” he said.

As of Aug. 25, the Baton Rouge area is still under a Red Flag Warning. The National Weather Service said the warning is in place until 8 p.m. due to the critical fire weather conditions.