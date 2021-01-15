Terrebonne Parish Sheriff: 2 women shot to death

MONTEGUT, La. (AP) — Two Louisiana women were shot to death in a home in Montegut, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office said.
The Courier reports Sheriff Tim Soignet identified the victims as 37-year-old Hope Nettleton and 34-year-old Brittany Cormier, both of Montegut.
Deputies, detectives and crime scene investigators responded around 10:20 p.m. Wednesday to investigate a call of shots fired. They found the two women suffering from gunshot wounds.
They were both pronounced dead shortly later. So far, no arrests have been made. Soignet said detectives are currently interviewing witnesses and checking nearby security videos in an effort to find a suspect.
