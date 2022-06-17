BOLIVAR COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A teenager is accused of killing his stepmother, a Delta State University music professor, on Tuesday, June 14.

Bolivar County deputies said Boyle police requested help with a possible murder at a home around 5:15 p.m. They said Karen Fosheim, 57, of Boyle, was found suffocated on the floor. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) helped process the scene.

Karen Fosheim (Courtesy: Delta State University)

Deputies said Fosheim’s stepson, Alseny Camara, 14, was charged with murder on Thursday, June 16. He was denied bond. He is being held at the Bolivar County Regional Correctional Facility.