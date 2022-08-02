NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A teenager is dead after officials say he fell at an abandoned building in the Lower Garden District. After investigation, the victim was identified as 18-year-old Anthony Clawson.

According to the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office, a teen plummeted from the abandoned Market Street Power Plant in the 1600 block of S. Peters Steet. Police were called to the scene on Friday, around 9 p.m.

Some locals say that over the last few years, the power plant has become a popular place for teens to hang out. Although this has drawn some attention away from the abandoned Six Flags Theme Park, the location is just as dangerous, and still illegal to access.

Details surrounding the fall and the moments leading up to Clawson’s death were unavailable, however, the New Orleans Police Department says that foul play is not suspected.

The incident remains under investigation.