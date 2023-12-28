POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana State Police is investigating a fatal crash that claimed the life of a 16-year-old Michael Saavedra-Fernandez, of New Orleans.

According to Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi, deputies saw an SUV driving recklessly around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. Investigators learned that the vehicle was reported stolen from New Orleans and was involved in a hit-and-run.

Deputies tried to stop the vehicle multiple times but the driver refused, according to Stassi. The sheriff’s office then placed down road spikes. After hitting the spikes, the vehicle hit a tree about 700 yards into Pointe Coupee Parish before catching on fire.

Deputies pulled a 13-year-old girl from the passenger seat but could not reach the driver, according to Stassi.

The 13-year-old informed deputies that the driver was a 16-year-old boy. The teen boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.

