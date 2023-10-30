BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A former East Baton Rouge high school teacher is wanted by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office after being accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Justin Broussard, 28, is wanted for indecent behavior with juveniles, computer-aided solicitation of a minor and obstruction of justice after it was discovered he and the minor were having conversations through social media that were “sexual in nature.”

According to an arrest warrant, the victim left their social media logged in to another student’s phone. The student screenshotted the messages and gave them to officials. Through an investigation, deputies learned that Broussard took the victim to get a small tattoo without parental permission, and then got the same tattoo in a similar place.

Deputies also learned that Broussard allegedly asked the victim to send photographs. The victim eventually sent Broussard a photo of them masturbating due to the constant requests, the arrest warrant said.

The investigation revealed when school officials asked the victim to provide a statement about the incident, Broussard allegedly told the victim to give a false written statement so he would not get into trouble.

Detectives found copies of a screenshot conversation between Broussard and the victim while searching his residence and his mother’s residence.

Broussard deleted the messages from his phone and got a new number, the arrest warrant said. The sheriff’s office said Broussard may be in the Lake Charles or Lafayette area.