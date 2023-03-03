HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — There is a large police presence on the north side of Southeastern University’s campus after an inmate escaped deputies in Hammond.

The university’s campus police posted to Facebook that the inmate 47-year-old Gary Michael Frith was in custody with a Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office work crew when he broke away.

Frith is described as a white male with blond hair, standing 5’8″, and weighing 193 lbs. As of 9:25 a.m., police say based on surveillance video from stores surrounding the area, Frith is no longer near the campus but law enforcement will remain present.

Anyone with information on where Frith may be is asked to contact Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office at 985-748-8147.