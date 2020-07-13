Talk of mask mandate for Louisiana schools causing friction

Louisiana Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley speaks to the House Education Committee about regulations governing the reopening of K-12 schools amid the coronavirus pandemic, Monday, July 13, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s top school board is deciding whether to issue a face-covering requirement for teachers and most students as schools reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley is proposing that all adults and students in grades 3 through 12 must wear some sort of mask while at school “to the greatest extent possible.”

The Board of Elementary and Secondary Education will determine Tuesday whether to adopt that proposal in its coronavirus regulations.

Attorney General Jeff Landry says masks at school could be encouraged, but shouldn’t be required.

A statewide mask mandate ordered by Gov. John Bel Edwards took effect Monday, but isn’t certain to extend to school reopenings.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

LATEST ARTICLES: