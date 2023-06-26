SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — SWEPCO’s base camp is closing at the Fairgrounds in Shreveport after the temporary facility was used to feed workers who restored power to the region, and the non-perishable food left over is going to local food banks and non-profits organizations.

Now the company is donating four tractor-trailers of non-perishables to the Food Bank of NWLA and, according to KTAL’s sister station KETK in Texas, SWEPCO has also announced the donation of non-perishable food to the Longview Dream Center and Grace Creek Church in Tyler, Texas, too.

A representative from SWEPCO says as workers are happy to give back to the community so the food does not go to waste.

“We were just really thankful that we were able to provide a little extra food to the community and do what we can to make a difference in the area while we’re working on getting everyone’s power back on,” says SWEPCO communications representative, Brooke Rinaudo.

Executive Director for NWLA Food Bank, Martha Marak, echoes the sentiment and says, “We are so grateful for the donation today that we are receiving from AEP SWEPCO. We know that we have a lot of hard work ahead of us at the food bank, to help residents of Caddo and Bossier that may have lost a lot of food with power outages.”

Marak says the food will benefit the community year-round including those displaced from last week’s supercell storm.

The donated food will be distributed to homeless shelters, soup kitchens, church food pantries, and many other locations across North West Louisiana.

“We make that food available year-round to our partners,” said Marak.

Marak says the best way to receive said food is to call them or visit one of their partners. They can connect you to one of their partners, and you can receive food as early as Monday morning.

“If someone needs food immediately, they can receive breakfast and lunch. No questions asked; with dignity, immediately. We want to be sure that our community is well-fed,” says Marak.

For more information on the Food Bank of NWLA, call (318) 675-2400.

To learn more about Grace Creek Church click here, and to visit the Longview Dream Center online click here.