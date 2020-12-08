Suspects use police badges, lights in ‘traffic stop’ thefts

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Authorities say a suspect is accused of pretending to be a New Orleans police officer to pull a car over using red and blue flashing lights before stealing the driver’s handgun.

New Orleans police say two men whose identities were not immediately known pulled the car over in an SUV late Monday.

Investigators say one of the suspects wore a face mask and jacket with New Orleans police badges when he approached the driver, asked for a license then asked whether the motorist had weapons.

Officials say the driver handed over a gun, and the suspects sped off with it. Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact police.