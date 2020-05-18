Suspect killed after shooting Louisiana deputy on routine traffic stop

Baton Rouge, La. (NBC) (05/18/20)— A man suspected of shooting a deputy during a routine traffic stop in Louisiana on Sunday was killed after a six-hour manhunt, authorities said.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that Bernard Ledlow, age 39, was shot dead in a confrontation with law enforcement officers after fleeing into the woods southeast of Baton Rouge with a rifle.

In a news conference, Sheriff Sid Gautreaux did not provide additional details about the confrontation.

The manhunt began earlier Sunday after a deputy tried to stop a man who appeared to be falling asleep behind the wheel of his vehicle around 7 A.M. The deputy then chased the man, who refused to stop.

The suspect is alleged to have shot at the deputy from his back windshield before crashing and fleeing into the woods.

“The Deputy was transported to the hospital and subsequently released with a graze wound,” the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities had evacuated residents living nearby and set up a perimeter by the Amite River.

Multiple agencies, including the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, assisted in the search for the suspect.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.