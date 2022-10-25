BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A man accused of firing shots into a crowd gathered at a fraternity party near Southern University’s Baton Rouge campus is in custody and being held without bond, authorities said.

Jaicedric Williams, 22, was arrested early Sunday, days after the Oct. 21 shooting that left 11 people hurt amid homecoming celebrations held on and off campus, news outlets reported. Two other suspects, Miles Moss, 24, and Daryl Stansberry, 28, were arrested Saturday on 11 counts each of accessory after the fact to attempted first-degree murder and one count of illegal use of a weapon or dangerous instrumentality.

On Monday, East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore III asked Judge Brad Myers to hold Williams without bond, citing the fact that Williams had already been free on bond for a charge of domestic abuse battery and attempted armed robbery when the shooting happened.

“It’s absolutely (frustrating),” Moore told The Advocate, adding that cases like Williams’ are frequent: “We oftentimes see repeat offenders out on bond for whatever reason.”

Authorities said the Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity party shooting stemmed from a fight that Williams allegedly instigated at the fraternity-sponsored homecoming party. The gunfire sent people scrambling from the building, just a short walk from the front gates of Southern’s campus. All 11 victims are expected to survive.

It’s not the first time the “Kappa Luau” ended in gunfire. In 2018, LSU basketball player Wayde Sims was shot dead during an altercation at the off-campus party.

Southern University released a statement hours after Friday’s shooting emphasizing that the party was not a school-sponsored event and that the shooting did not happen on university grounds.

It was unknown if any of the suspects were represented by an attorney who could speak on their behalf. They’re being held in the East Baton Rouge Parish jail.