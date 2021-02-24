Suspect indicted on two counts of second-degree murder in connection with block party shooting in Crowley

Louisiana News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Raphues Joseph (Crowley Police Department)

ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY)- A 21-year-old man was indicted Wednesday on murder charges in connection with a shooting that left two people dead in Crowley.

Four people were struck by gunfire during a Dec. 27 block party in the 1000 block on W. Hutchinson Street.

An Acadia Parish grand jury indicted Raphues “Tonky” Joseph on two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of aggravated criminal damage to property.

Investigators said a large group of people were in attendance when bullets were sprayed from a passing vehicle.

One victim, Joseph Castillo, 25, died at the scene. Nikita Savoy, 31, later died from injuries she sustained.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories