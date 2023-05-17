LIVINGSTON, La. (BRPROUD) — Kaivon Washington, one of the suspects in the Madison Brooks case, was indicted by a grand jury on Tuesday on a separate rape charge in Livingston Parish, court documents show.

Washington, 18, of Denham Springs is accused of raping a 12-year-old girl when he was 15 in 2020. He was arrested in this case after a witness came forward, the Walker Police Department said.

Jail records show he remains in the Livingston Parish Detention Center since his Jan. 27 booking date. His bond was set at $250,000.

He has been arrested three times in 2023. Washington was initially arrested in the Madison Brooks case in January before he was arrested in connection to the Livingston Parish rape case. He was then arrested a third time in connection to an October 2022 rape in Baton Rouge.