Suspect in Louisiana killings dies after Mississippi chase

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — A man wanted in two killings in Louisiana has died during a shootout with police in Mississippi.

Officers from multiple law enforcement agencies chased his car Monday. Biloxi Police Chief John Miller says authorities are trying to determine whether Eric Derell Smith shot himself or was shot by police on Interstate 10.

A 4-month-old boy in Smith’s car was taken to a Biloxi hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said 30-year-old Smith entered a home in Baker and fatally shot his ex-girlfriend and her nephew.

They were identified as 32-year-old Christin Parker and 26-year-old Brandon Parker.