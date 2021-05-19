Suspect in Elvis impersonator’s death ruled incompetent

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A suspect in the death of a Louisiana-based Elvis Presley impersonator has been found mentally incompetent to stand trial.

The Advocate newspaper reports that a psychiatrist testified that 28-year-old Trace Pigott has a long history of serious mental illness.

Pigott is charged with second-degree murder in the death of his stepfather, Jason Baglio.

Baglio was found shot to death in Denham Springs early on the morning of May 8. Trace Pigott was arrested hours later in New Orleans.

A judge in New Orleans ruled Wednesday that he will receive psychiatric treatment until he is determined to be competent.