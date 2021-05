VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A suspect has been arrested after deputies were dispatched to a trailer park in Vidalia in reference to shots fired.

According to the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, deputies found a male victim with a gunshot wound and he was transported to a medical facility in Natchez.

Some time later, deputies were able to take the suspect into custody. This is an ongoing story and we will update you as more information becomes available.