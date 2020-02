ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY)– Louisiana State Police have identified and arrested the driver allegedly involved in the deadly ATV hit-and-run that happened in St. Martin Parish on Feb. 8.

Police say the suspect is 45-year-old Lamont Wiltz of St. Martinville.

Wiltz was arrested by Troopers on Feb 18 and booked into St. Martin Parish Jail on the following charges: