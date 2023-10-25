CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — Crowley Police said they arrested a suspect during the recent International Rice Festival allegedly connected with two deaths in separate incidents.

Authorities said Quintoya Meaux, 22, of Crowley was arrested during the festival in connection with two cases, one of which involved taking video of a person taking a fatal overdose of drugs.

In March 2022, Meaux was allegedly involved in a first degree homicide for which she was charged with three counts of conspiracy. No further details of this incident were released.

Meaux was also accused of holding a camera to make a video, watching and encouraging the subject on video to overdose on a lethal amount of narcotics. The subject died soon after, authorities said.

Meaux was arrested on one count of negligent homicide in the incident.

Bond details were not released.