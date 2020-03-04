Suspect accused in death of former HVAC colleague requests bond reduction

BENTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The south Bossier City man charged with second-degree murder and obstruction of justice in the death of a former colleague has filed a motion asking a Bossier District Judge to reduce his bond.

John Hardy, 43, is being held on $1.3 million bond, in the death of Garrett Wilson, whose dismembered body was found on a deer lease in Rocky Mount, La., an unincorporated community south of Plain Dealing, La.

Wilson, who worked with Hardy in his heating and air conditioning business after Hardy injured his leg last year, went missing on Jan. 23. His remains were found on Feb. 21. Two days earlier, on Feb. 19, Hardy’s family reported him missing.

Hardy was taken into custody on Feb. 22 in Shreveport, brought back to Bossier where he was arrested and charged. However, though Garrett’s remains had been recovered the day before, they were not identified as being his until a week later.

The motion, filed by Shreveport attorney Dhu Thompson, states that Hardy is unable to come up with the money to secure a $1.3 million bond, but that he’s not a threat to the community, not a flight risk, and that his family will supervise him pending his trial and assure he shows up for court appearances.

In addition, the motion says the evidence against Hardy is not great, and if the bond is lowered, he can come up with the funds through property and other bonds.

Thompson, formerly first assistant district attorney under the late Caddo Parish District Attorney Charles Scott, enrolled as Hardy’s attorney on Monday. Prior to Monday, Hardy was represented by Randal Fish of the Bossier Public Defenders Office.

At his initial appearance on Feb. 24, Hardy told the judge he could not afford an attorney and his case was referred to the Bossier Public Defender’s Office. The case was referred to Randal Fish, who handles all defendants charged with crimes that carry with them the penalty of life in prison.

Fish filed three motions – one for a PE, another asserting Hardy’s rights and a third asking to see evidence. When Thompson took over the case on Monday, he refiled those documents, as well as the motion for bond reduction.

All motions will be heard by presiding Judge Michael Nerren on March 24.