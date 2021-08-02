Survivor of capsized lift boat details escape during hearing

by: , REBECCA SANTANA

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this April 18, 2021, file photo, the capsized lift boat Seacor Power is about 7 miles off the coast of Louisiana in the Gulf of Mexico1. The vessel capsized during a storm. A man who was on the liftboat recalled Monday, Aug 2, 2021, how he hammered on a window with a fire extinguisher, was sucked into the sea by a wave and then prayed to God to calm the seas as he floated in the choppy waters before being rescued. Thirteen people were killed.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A man who was on a lift boat that capsized off the coast of Louisiana in April recalled to a Coast Guard hearing how he hammered on a window with a fire extinguisher and was sucked into the sea by a wave.

Dwayne Lewis prayed to God to calm the seas as he floated in the choppy waters before being rescued.

The Coast Guard is holding a two-week hearing into the events of April 13 when a ship called the Seacor Power capsized about seven miles off the Louisiana coast.

  Dwayne Lewis, a contractor passenger who survived the April 13 capsizing of the Seacor Power lift boat, pauses as he gives testimony during a Coast Guard hearing in Houma, La., Monday, Aug. 2, 2021.
  Dwayne Lewis, seated at right and wearing short-sleeved shirt, a contractor passenger who survived the April 13 capsizing of the Seacor Power lift boat, gives testimony during a Coast Guard hearing in Houma, La.. Monday, Aug. 2, 2021.
Only 6 of the 19 on board survived.

