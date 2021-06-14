Suit challenging new charter boat rules OK’d as class action

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal judge says that six captains and five companies from Florida and Louisiana can represent others in a lawsuit challenging new federal regulations for nearly 1,300 charter boats across the Gulf of Mexico.

The suit was filed last August in New Orleans for captains who take small groups of anglers into the Gulf. District Judge Susie Morgan certified it as a class action early this month.

The lawsuit says privacy and other rights are violated by a rule requiring permanently active tracking devices on the boats.

It also challenges requirements to report information including crew size, number of customers, the fee charged to each and the amount and price of fuel.