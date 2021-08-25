Study: Students in Louisiana pre-K showed long-term benefits

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Students who took part in Louisiana’s program for 4-year-olds from low-income households showed benefits throughout high school.

That’s according to a new study that reviewed the performance of the program’s students. The Advocate reports the study was released by the Council for A Better Louisiana.

It compared students in the taxpayer-financed LA 4 program with children who did not attend prekindergarten classes.

The review focused on 40,000 students. It showed the LA 4 children outperformed their peers in most subjects in the fourth- and eighth-grade and in high school.

The children who participated in the prekindergarten children scored higher on the ACT college readiness test.