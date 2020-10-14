Student struck by vehicle in Duson after driver mistakes school bus for utility truck

BATON ROUGE, La. -- The Louisiana Department of Health reported 331 new cases and 9 new deaths on Wednesday, October 14. This latest update brings the total number of cases to 173,121 and the total number of deaths to 5,495 for the state.

The Louisiana Department of Health also reported 3,919 new presumed recoveries on Wednesday, bringing the total to 161,792. The total count of presumed recoveries is updated once per week.