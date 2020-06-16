Student no longer attending LSU after use of racial slur

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An incoming freshman at the center of a racial controversy is no longer going to attend Louisiana State University this fall.

LSU officials say that Drew Dollar is not enrolled for the fall semester.

Dollar was called out on Twitter after using a racial slur in a widely viewed video.

The video led to calls for Dollar to not be allowed to attend LSU.

Those calls came in the form of a petition which garnered over 10,000 signatures.

It is not clear if the university revoked his acceptance or if Dollar decided to unenroll from the school.