UPDATE 2:20 p.m.: Iberia Parish Sheriff Tommy Romero is asking, for the safety of the residents, to please stop riding around sightseeing. There are power lines down throughout the parish.

UPDATE 2 p.m.: Iberia Parish President M. Larry Richard has announced that Barrow Street, off Old Jeanerette Road, is closed to Lietmeyer Street and Estate Drive until further notice.

ORIGINAL STORY: NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — High winds and at least one confirmed tornado have ripped through Iberia Parish.

New Iberia Medical Center took a direct hit from a tornado. Randall Mann with Acadian Ambulance reports that multiple patients are still coming in.

An apartment complex located at East Montagne and Dehart Drive has reported multiple injuries along with subdivisons in the same area. Patients are staging in the hospital parking lot, Mann said.

Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Katherine Breaux said the Sheriff’s Office is currently working with the New Iberia Police Department.

“At this time, we have one injury,” Breaux said. “With help from the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office, we are setting up a command post at New Iberia Senior High School for those displaced from their homes. This is an active situation, and we ask that everyone continue to shelter in place. Check on your neighbors and loved ones.”

Lisa Landry, director of marketing for the Iberia Medical Center, said the hospital’s north campus and main campus have full power, water pressure and are fully functional.

The interior of the Iberia Medical Center was damaged by a tornado on Wednesday. / Courtesy of Angel Brettrager

“At approximately 11 a.m., a tornado damaged part of the IMC Main Campus, medical office building and some ancillary buildings and structures,” Landry said. “Currently, there are five individuals with very minor injuries being treated in the ER. All entrances to the Main Campus are currently closed. Everyone is being asked to enter the Main Campus through the emergency entrance only.”

Tornadoes ripped through Acadiana on Wednesday. Shown here is damage to Dr. Mark Derouen’s office on Old Jeanerette Road in New Iberia. / Courtesy of Cindy Herring

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.