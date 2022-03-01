BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The state of Louisiana currently has $900 million waiting to be claimed by its residents. Kathleen Lobell runs the State’s Unclaimed Property division, and she is trying to get that money back into the hands of Louisianans.

Unclaimed property can be anything from forgotten bank accounts, utility deposit refunds, wages, or life insurance payouts. Last fiscal year, the state paid around $71 million back. Lobell recommends that residents check the website once a year. She says you may be surprised at what you find. Check the state’s Department of the Treasury website for details.