WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, January 15, 2024, officials of the Louisiana State Police discussed the impact of the winter weather and the driving conditions throughout the state. Authorities went on to warn drivers about the incoming weather and advised that motorists stay home.

Troopers across the Northwest, Northeast, and Central regions of Louisiana are diligently working to ensure public safety. The recent winter weather has had a significant impact on these areas, leading to a surge in disabled vehicles and crashes. Unfortunately, many of these incidents are a direct result of reckless driving and excessive speed in unfavorable road conditions.

Throughout the day, we have been actively informing motorists about the severity of the ongoing winter weather, prioritizing your well-being. It is crucial to emphasize that indulging in sightseeing is not worth compromising your safety. If possible, we strongly urge you to stay off the roadways.

However, if you must travel, exercise extreme caution, reduce your speed significantly, fasten your seatbelt, and avoid any distractions while driving.

As the existing accumulation of snow and ice is expected to freeze overnight, road conditions will become even more treacherous tomorrow morning and throughout the day. We implore you to stay home, remain vigilant, and help us spread this critical message to others.

Your safety is our utmost priority, and we are committed to ensuring that you are well-informed and protected during this challenging time.

Louisiana State Police