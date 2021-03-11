State police investigating fatal officer involved shooting in Red River Parish

(03/11/21)— On Wednesday, March 10, 2021, shortly after 9:30 p.m., the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations/Bossier Field Office (LSP/BFO) responded to an officer-involved shooting in Red River Parish. LSP/BFO was requested to investigate the shooting by the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office (DPSO) and Red River Parish Sheriff’s Office (RRPSO).

The preliminary investigation revealed DPSO deputies on patrol in DeSoto Parish attempted to stop a Jeep Grand Cherokee, driven by 42-year-old Michael Laduca of Waterford, Connecticut.

For reasons still under investigation, Laduca refused to stop, and a pursuit ensued. The pursuit continued on roadways in DeSoto Parish before entering Red River Parish.

As the pursuit continued in Red River Parish, Laduca turned onto an oilfield road, traveled through a barbed-wire fence, and entered a pasture where the vehicle became stuck in a ditch. Laduca fled from the vehicle and led deputies on a foot pursuit.

During the foot pursuit, a confrontation occurred which led to deputies from RRPSO and DPSO discharging their firearms. Laduca was pronounced dead at the scene.

No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident.

The Louisiana State Police Crime Lab responded to the scene and is assisting with the investigation. LSP/BFO is the lead investigative agency. The investigation remains active and ongoing, and there is no further information available at this time.