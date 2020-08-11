State Police investigate early morning officer-involved shooting in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – UPDATE: An early morning struggle with an alleged burglary suspect led to an officer-involved shooting in Lafayette.

According to State Police Troop I, Lafayette Police officers responded to a burglary in the Winnipeg Avenue neighborhood at about 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Upon arrival, an officer made contact with the suspect and attempted to make an arrest.

“As the LPD officer attempted to place the suspect into custody, a physical altercation took place resulting in the officer discharging his weapon,” State Police Troop I spokesperson Thomas Gossen said in a statement.

The suspect was shot taken to a local hospital where he in stable condition, Gossen said.

Investigators found handguns were found in close proximity to the suspect. One of these weapons was consistent with a handgun taken in a burglary, moments before, Gossen said.

No officers were injured.
This is an ongoing investigation.

