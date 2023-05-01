SPRINGFIELD, La. (BRPROUD)- Louisiana State Police say a motorcyclist was killed in a Sunday afternoon crash in Livingston Parish.

Police identified the deceased as Salvatore Caserta Jr. of Maurepas and say the fatal wreck occurred on LA 42 at Pardue Road around 1 p.m.

Troopers report that Caserta was operating a 2016 Indian Scout and headed west on LA 42 when he suddenly lost control of the motorcycle and swerved off-road.

According to police, Caserta was ejected from the motorcycle and sustained serious injuries. He was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. At this time, the crash remains under investigation.

Caserta was 51 years of age.