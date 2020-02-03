State Police: DOTD worker seriously injured after being hit by vehicle on I-49

CARENCRO, La. (KLFY)- A DOTD worker was seriously injured Monday when he was struck by a driver Monday on Interstate 49.

State Police Troop I spokesman Thomas Gossen said the crash happened in the northbound lane near Mile Marker 6.

A crew worker had gotten out if his utility truck and walked across the median to pick up some equipment, which caused traffic to slow down. An approaching driver reportedly veered left, hit brakes to avoid hitting slowed vehicles. The vehicle skidded into the median, hitting the worker.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. The crash remains under investigation, however, impairment is not suspected, Gossen said.