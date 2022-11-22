HAYNESVILLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office announced an arrest in connection with the burning of an abandoned historic church and other buildings in Haynesville.

According to reports, 28-year-old Lorenzo Henderson of Haynesville was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated arson and one count of simple arson, burglary, trespassing, and possession of drug paraphernalia, after three vacant buildings were set on fire in Haynesville Sunday night. Two of the fires spread to neighboring structures with people inside.

The Haynesville Fire Department responded to a reported fire in a vacant home in the 600 block of McDonald Street around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find the fire had already spread to a neighboring home with a family inside. No injuries were reported.

Several hours after the fire on McDonald Street, firefighters were called to another fire around 4:30 a.m. This fire was in a vacant church in the 8200 block of Highway 534. When firefighters arrived, the fire had damaged a neighboring home with residents asleep inside. No one was injured.

The vacant, historic Methodist Church in Haynesville, La. before the fire. Photo taken by KTAL’s Jaclyn Tripp in 2021.

A third fire call came in after 6 a.m., where firefighters found an abandoned mobile home on fire in the 200 block of Zion Drive.

The State Fire Marshall was brought in to investigate the incidents, and deputies determined they were intentionally set and connected to the same person.

Henderson, a resident of the home next door to the church building, was identified as a suspect in the cases following an investigation. He was located walking along Highway 79 near the police department and taken into custody, where he admitted his involvement.