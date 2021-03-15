State Fair of Louisiana set to open in April

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The first ever spring State Fair of Louisiana is set to open in April.

The will open on Thursday, April 29 and run through Sunday, May 9, 2021 at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds in Shreveport.

The 114th State Fair was originally scheduled for October 22 – November 8, 2020, but was unable to open due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There have been several modifications made for the Spring State Fair. Here are some highlights:

State Fair has modified its hours by opening at 12:00 noon each weekday, 10:00 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, and closing at 10:00 p.m. every day.

The Spring State Fair will be an 11 consecutive day run to include 2 weekends in lieu of the previous 14 day run over three weekends.

The State Fair will be allowed to operate at 50% capacity based on total usable square footage allowing 11,841 people inside the fair at any one time.

Masks/Face Coverings will be required for all participants and guests for the 2021 Spring State Fair in adherence with fair/festival guidance requirements at the time of opening.

Temperature Checks for all employees and volunteers prior to starting their shift each day.

Increased Sanitizer Stations throughout the State Fair.

Guidance Signage at all entry points and throughout the State Fair.

Frequent cleaning and disinfecting of all high touch areas throughout the State Fair.

PA Announcements on Outdoor PA System reminding guests of the guidelines to be followed at the 2021 Spring State Fair.

More details on pricing, discounts, attractions, vendors, carnival rides, music and COVID-19 guidelines will be released in the upcoming days.

Click here for more information.