Stalemate: Are Louisiana virus rules still in place or not?

by: , MELINDA DESLATTE

(Travis Spradling/The Advocate via AP, Pool)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The status of Louisiana’s statewide mask mandate, business restrictions and other limits enacted by Gov. John Bel Edwards to combat the coronavirus remain in a sort of legal limbo.

House Republicans say they have nullified the entire public health emergency and the rules that Louisiana’s Democratic governor enacted through that emergency proclamation.

But the Edwards administration continues to enforce the rules and is arguing the law used by GOP lawmakers to revoke his emergency orders is unconstitutional.

By midday Monday, no one had asked a judge to decide who’s right, leaving the stalemate in place and widespread uncertainty about what guidelines businesses, churches, schools and residents should follow.

